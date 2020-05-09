Vijay Deverakona Birthday: 5 Reasons Why This ‘Rowdy’ Is Loved and One Of The Most Successful Actors Today!

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo Credits: File Image)

It was in 2011 when Vijay Deverakonda made his entry in the world of acting and in less than a decade, he made such an impeccable mark in the Telugu film industry. Today, this heartthrob is ready to make his mark beyond Tollywood and fans are eagerly looking forward to it. VD (as he is fondly referred by his fans) is young, handsome, talented and above all, a kind-hearted being. Be it onscreen or off screen, one just cannot stop praising his works. Little did anyone guess that VD would be making such an impact in Telugu Cinema and become one of the most successful actors. Arjun Reddy Fame Vijay Deverakonda Is the ‘Most Desirable Man Of 2019’, and His Fans Cannot Keep Calm.

Vijay Deverakonda has turned 31 today (May 9) and fans just cannot stop talking about his successful journey as an actor. He is a rage among the youth and every single time he makes an appearance on the big screen, one can hear the mass cheering and whistling for him. Today on his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the reasons why this ‘Rowdy’ is so much loved and how he managed to become one of the successful actors today! Vijay Deverakonda Slams Gossip Portals For Circulating Fake News About Him in a YouTube Video.

The Stepping Stone

View this post on Instagram Because I'm happy 😊 A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Apr 20, 2018 at 11:01pm PDT

The 2015 movie Yevade Subramanyam was a game-changer for Vijay Deverakonda. Although he just played a supporting role in this Nag Ashwin directorial, it was the stepping stone for his career and with this movie, VD got his much-desired break in Tollywood. Vijay Deverakonda did struggle in the initial phase, but destiny had the sweetest surprise in store for him.

Love Stories

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on May 1, 2018 at 12:03am PDT

Vijay Deverakonda bagged his first lead role with the movie Pelli Choopulu, which was a rom-com. His charming onscreen presence, his rebellious attitude yet a straightforward behavior struck a chord with a new generation. Arjun Reddy happened and we all know how one couldn’t stop falling in love to see the side of a possessive yet a caring lover. This film had left everyone stunned and one just couldn’t stop talking about VD. Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover – he became a face of romantic dramas and the audiences loved watching him. Besides these love stories, there are many other successful films to his credit.

Tollywood To Bollywood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Jun 29, 2019 at 5:33am PDT

After leaving an impressive mark in the Telugu film industry, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to foray into Bollywood. He is going to make his debut in Hindi Cinema with Puri Jagannadh’s Fighter and the excitement is sky-high amongst his fans. Well, there is no clarity as to when the movie is releasing, but we bet, it is going to happen with a bang.

Family Is Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Nov 26, 2019 at 9:20am PST

Born to Govardhana Rao (a TV actor) and Madhavi Deverakonda, family means the world to him. He ensures to take out the time for his family in between his hectic schedules. And it was Vijay Deverakonda who had once shared how his adorable family calls him ‘Rowdy’ when he disagrees to them or does something that’s not approved by them.

Outspoken

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on Jul 16, 2018 at 5:26am PDT

Why Vijay Deverakonda is a rage among the youth especially? It is his outspoken attitude. He is bold in putting out his opinions on stage or interviews. He earned a cult-like fan following because of his straightforward attitude. VD really does not really worry about what to talk or be diplomatic (take a look at his online interviews) or what to wear – he is indeed a trendsetter!

Vijay Deverakonda has made an impressive mark in these many years of his acting year. His efforts speaks volumes. This handsome hunk is surely going to leave an impeccable mark even in Bollywood. Here’s wishing VD tons of love and success! Happy Birthday, Vijay Deverakonda!