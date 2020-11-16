Vijay Deverakonda shot to fame after his performance in and as Arjun Reddy. He is not only today one of the most sought after actors of Tollywood, but this south hunk is also all set to make his way to Bollywood with the film Fighter that will be helmed by Puri Jagannadh. As fans await to get an update on this pan-Indian film, Vijay has shared another sweet surprise! He has shared a perfect family picture on social media on the occasion of Diwali and stated, “I had a mad good Diwali”. Vijay Deverakonda Poses With His Family As he Buys a Brand New Plush Apartment (View Pic).

Netizens eagerly keep waiting to catch a glimpse of Vijay Deverakonda and what better way to treat fans on this festive occasion. The fabulous four – Vijay Deverakonda, parents Govardhan Rao and Madhavi, and brother Anand Deverakonda – along with their handsome Storm, posed for a perfect picture. The family can be seen posing at the porch of their house, against the backdrop of a beautiful Diwali décor. Vijay is looking dapper as ever in a kurta teamed with a grey-coloured casual bottom and his infectious smile just can’t be ignored. Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Leaked Pics from Puri Jagannadh’s Film Shoot Will Remind You of Aamir Khan-Rani Mukerji from Ghulam.

Vijay Deverakonda Poses With Family On Diwali

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Fighter in which Ananya Panday is paired opposite him. This also marks the latter’s debut in South Cinema. We did see pictures from the sets going viral. However, the makers are yet to announce the exact release date of the film.

