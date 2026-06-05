Vijay’s Statue Worshipped by TVK Worker in Tiruchirappalli; Claims It Will Bring Good Fortune to Tamil Nadu (Watch Viral Video)

In a striking display of political adulation, a video showcasing a fervent supporter of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay worshipping a life-sized mannequin of the leader at his residence in Tiruchirappalli has taken social media by storm. The visual spectacle, which emerged around June 2-3, 2026, highlights the profound reverence the actor-turned-politician commands among his fanbase, even after his historic ascent to the state's highest office. R Parthiban Calls Tamil Nadu CM Vijay ‘Emperor’ During First Meeting After Trisha Krishnan ‘Sit at Home’ Remark.

Devotion Goes Viral: TVK Worker's Unflinching Adoration

The viral footage features Sukumar Shanmugam, a dedicated functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), meticulously performing a puja to a mannequin of CM Vijay. Positioned alongside traditional deities in his prayer room, the statue receives daily rituals and offerings. Shanmugam revealed that this practice isn't new; he has maintained the mannequin in his puja room and offered prayers for approximately a year, a testament to his unwavering loyalty as a TVK functionary following the party's electoral victory.

When questioned about his unique act of worship, Shanmugam's conviction was clear: "I pray to my God, my Goddess, and my Thalapathy." He further elaborated on his belief, stating, "The god will give the fortune to us, so he is going to give the fortune to Tamil Nadu. What else we need?" The video has triggered extensive online debate, with many viewing it as a powerful symbol of party loyalty, while others interpret it as an extreme manifestation of celebrity worship culture in the region.

TVK Worker Calls Tamil Nadu CM Vijay ‘God’, Worships His Statue

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From Silver Screen to Secretariat: Vijay's Historic Electoral Triumph

C Joseph Vijay, popularly known as 'Thalapathy,' formally launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on February 2, 2024. The party made its electoral debut in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election, held on April 23, 2026, with results declared on May 4, 2026.

In a landmark victory that reshaped Tamil Nadu's political landscape, TVK emerged as the single largest party, securing an impressive 108 out of 234 seats in the assembly. Falling short of an absolute majority (118 seats), TVK successfully forged a coalition government with the support of the Indian National Congress (which won 5 seats), the Communist Party of India (which won two seats), Communist Party of India (Marxist) (which won two seats), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (which won two seats), and the Indian Union Muslim League (which won two seats).

Vijay, who contested from both the Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East constituencies, emerged victorious in both, later resigning from the Tiruchirappalli East seat. He was sworn in as the 22nd Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10, 2026, at a grand ceremony held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai. This momentous occasion marked the first time since 1967 that Tamil Nadu saw a government not led by the historically dominant Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) or All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) parties.

Vijay's Work Front

While deeply immersed in his political responsibilities, CM Vijay also has significant happenings on the cinematic front. His highly anticipated final film as a lead actor, titled Jana Nayagan, has faced numerous delays. Initially scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release on January 9, the political action drama encountered hurdles due to censor issues and an unprecedented online leak on April 9, 2026. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Piracy Row: Six More Arrested for Leaking Footage From Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s Farewell Film.

Recent reports suggest a possible theatrical release around June 19 or June 22, 2026, coinciding with Vijay's 52nd birthday, although an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features a star-studded cast including Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, Bobby Deol as the antagonist, and supporting roles by Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mamitha Baiju. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).