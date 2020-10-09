Looks like the chaos between Vishnu Vishal and Soori is getting messier day-by-day. As earlier, it was reported that Soori has filed an FIR against Vishnu's father for allegedly scamming him over the purchase of a property worth Rs 2.70 crore. Now, Vishal has hit out at Soori stating that all the accusations levied against his father are false. Giving another twist to this, Vishnu in his post has claimed that infact Soori has to repay Vishnu Vishal Studioz money which he had taken in the year 2017 for a film which never saw the light of the day. The film's name is Kavarimaan Parambarai. Jwala Gutta and Vishnu Vishal Engaged! South Actor Announces Engagement With Indian Badminton Player on Her Birthday, View Pics.

In his long post, ahead Vishnu added how he believes in the law and will furthermore can't spill more details. "It is so shocking and painful to read such false allegations against me and my father. Obviously, vested interests are working. In fact, Mr Soori has to refund Vishnu Vishal Studioz an advance paid to him in 2017 for a film 'Kavarimaan Parabarai' which eventually was dropped," a part of the statement read. Even Vishal's partner Jwala Gutta commented on the post saying, "Truth shall prevail."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

ITS EASY TO ACCUSE OTHERS HARDER TO CHECK ON YOURSELF - BLESS#MOMENTOFTRUTH#உண்மைஒருநாள்வெல்லும் pic.twitter.com/nXaV7bLM9E — VISHNU VISHAL - stay home stay safe (@TheVishnuVishal) October 9, 2020

This particular legal mess has shocked the fans of Kollywood as Soori and Vishal happens to be quite close friends. The two have even worked in films like Jeeva, Kathanayagan, Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, Maaveeran Kittu and more. Let's see how Soori recreates to Vishal's this statement. Stay tuned!

