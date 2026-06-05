Why Did Naslen’s ‘Mollywood Times’ Release Without a Trailer? Director Abhinav Sunder Nayak Reveals

Mollywood's much-anticipated coming-of-age comedy-drama, Mollywood Times, helmed by Mukundan Unni Associates fame Abhinav Sunder Nayak, has finally graced the big screens today, June 5, 2026, sparking conversations not just for its premise but for its unconventional release strategy. Breaking away from industry norms, the Naslen-starrer arrived in theatres without a full-fledged pre-release trailer, a move deliberately orchestrated by its visionary director. ‘Drishyam 3’ OTT Release Date: Here’s When You Can Stream Mohanlal’s Crime Thriller Online After Its Theatrical Run.

Abhinav Sunder Nayak on Why ’Mollywood Times Hit Theatres Without a Trailer

The decision to withhold a trailer for 'Mollywood Times' has been a hot topic among cinephiles and industry observers alike. Director Abhinav Sunder Nayak openly addressed this unusual approach on X (formerly Twitter) after a social media user questioned the marketing strategy, suggesting a trailer would have boosted pre-sales.

Abhinav Sundar Nayak's X Post

No pre release trailer for Mollywood Times. Watch the film without knowing too much about it. If possible, don’t even watch the teaser. https://t.co/Q7WNCpVcJr — Abhinav Sunder Nayak (@abhinavsnayak) June 3, 2026

Nayak's response was direct and illuminating: "No pre-release trailer for Mollywood Times. Watch the film without knowing too much about it. If possible, don't even watch the teaser." This statement underscores his intention to preserve the film's surprises and encourage viewers to experience the narrative with minimal prior knowledge, relying instead on curiosity and word-of-mouth.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Mollywood Times’:

This isn't the first time Nayak has challenged conventions. His critically acclaimed debut feature, 'Mukundan Unni Associates,' also showcased his willingness to experiment with audience expectations. The director views Mollywood Times as part of a larger trilogy exploring different dimensions of success, with this film focusing on the journey of a 'good person' contrasting with his previous work.

More About Mollywood Times

'Mollywood Times' is a Malayalam-language coming-of-age comedy-drama that revolves around Vineeth Madhavan, portrayed by Naslen. Vineeth, a young man from Kuttikkanam, harbours an ambitious dream of becoming the greatest horror filmmaker in Malayalam cinema, drawing inspiration from M. Night Shyamalan. The film’s tagline, "A hate letter to cinema," hints at a grounded and unconventional portrayal of the film industry, avoiding the usual glorification.

The screenplay for the film was penned by Ramu Sunil. Produced by Ashiq Usman under his banner Ashiq Usman Productions, the movie boasts a strong technical crew including Cinematographer Viswajith Odukkathil, Music Director Jakes Bejoy, and Editors Nidhin Raj Arol and Abhinav Sunder Nayak himself.

The film's distribution rights for Kerala were acquired by Central Pictures, while AP International handles pan-India distribution, and Home Screen Entertainment manages international release. Early audience reactions on its opening day have been largely positive, with viewers praising its engaging humour and compelling narrative in the first half. Antony Varghese Responds to ‘Kaatalan’ Review-Bombing Claims, Distances Himself From Fake Fan Page Spreading Misinformation.

Set in 2005-06, a period Nayak describes as a 'lull' for Malayalam cinema, the film's protagonist's ambition to "save Malayalam cinema!" is a central theme, which the director notes is ironic given the current 'golden phase' of the industry. With a runtime of 2 hours and 48 minutes, Mollywood Times promises a unique cinematic experience, banking on pure storytelling and performance to captivate its audience.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2026 03:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).