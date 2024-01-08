It is ‘Rocking Star’ Yash’s birthday today! One of the leading actors of Kannada Cinema, he celebrates his 38th birthday today. Yash made his acting debut with the Jambada Hudugi in 2007. However, he gained widespread recognition and became a prominent figure in the industry with Jaanu that had released in the following year. Known for his intense and impactful performances, he has consistently delivered memorable characters that resonate with audiences. His portrayal of the character Rocky in KGF: Chapter 1 garnered immense praise for his intense performance, making him a national sensation. Yash Birthday Special: 5 Rustic, Suave And Fashionable Looks Of The KGF Star.

Speaking about Yash’s personal life, he met Radhika Pandit on the sets of Nanda Gokula. From co-stars, they evolved into good friends and eventually started dating. But the two kept their relationship under wraps. In December 2016, Yash and Radhika tied the knot. They are parents two adorable munchkins, a daughter named Ayra and a son named Yatharv. As Yash celebrates his birthday, we take a heartfelt journey into seven priceless family moments that illuminate the life of the KGF star. Each frame captures the warmth and love shared among family members, showcasing the genuine bonds that define Yash’s personal world. From joyous celebrations to quiet, intimate moments to fun-filled family outings, these pictures offer a beautiful glimpse into Yash family life.

Welcoming New Year 2024 With Family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Seeking Goddess Varamahalakshmi's Blessings

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Celebrating Pongal 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The Festival Of Lights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Enjoying Maldivian Vacay

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Seizing Moments

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

One With Ladylove

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

Beyond the glitz and glamour of the film industry, these intimate snapshots showcase Yash’s roles as not just a celebrated actor but also a devoted family man. Here’s wishing the actor a year filled with continued success and happiness. Happy Birthday, Yash!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2024 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).