Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Expands Its World, Introduces Akshay Oberoi As Tony and Sudev Nair As Karmadi

The world of Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic just got more lethal, darker, and infinitely more stylish. The makers have officially unveiled Akshay Oberoi as Tony and Sudev Nair as Karmadi — two striking new additions to this high-stakes action saga.

Akshay’s Tony feels ripped straight out of the 1950s. With long sideburns, a vintage silhouette, and unmistakable old-world swagger, he arrives not merely as a man who has witnessed violence, but as someone who has mastered it — suave yet menacing. Yash Applauds JJ Perry’s Taurus Win for Best Action Director, Calls Him ‘True Master of the Craft’.

Akshay Oberoi Cast as Tony in ‘Toxic’ Film

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Sudev Nair as Karmadi in 'Toxic'

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Equally compelling is Sudev Nair as Karmadi — a gritty, grounded presence ready to step into the chaos. Flat cap pulled low, moustache sharply set, eyes steady and unreadable, gun in hand, Karmadi carries a quiet intensity that speaks louder than action.

Speaking about Sudev, director Geetu Mohandas shared on social media: “This journey would have been much tougher without the right casting for Karmadi. I needed someone who could be present and quietly supportive of the film, and Sudev made it effortless. Having worked with him before, I knew the depth of his talent, and once again, he reminded me why I value him so highly. His craft is powerful yet understated, and he committed himself not just to the role but to the entire journey of our film. He brought a quiet strength to every frame — depth without display, emotion without excess — and on set, he led gently, simply by example. I believe talent alone doesn't take you far — good people do. And Sudev is not just here to stay, but to truly thrive.” ‘Toxic’: Zee Music Company, KVN Productions and Yash Unite for Landmark 2026 Music Rights Deal for Action Film.

Geetu’s working with Akshay said this: “Working with Akshay has been one of those rare experiences that reminds me why I enjoy directing actors so much. What sets him apart immediately is his curiosity. He doesn’t approach a script passively; he interrogates it in the most thought-provoking way. He asks questions not to intellectualize the work, but to deepen it. He wants to understand the emotional architecture of a scene — what precedes it, what it costs, what it leaves behind. As a director, you don’t have to pull him toward the truth; he’s already searching for it. Akshay genuinely enjoys acting. Even in the most intense, complex moments, there’s a sense of discovery in him. Watch out for this talent because he’s gonna kill it!”

The recently unveiled teaser has already amplified intrigue, clocking over 200 million views in 24 hours, while introducing Yash in a striking new, clean-shaven avatar as ‘Ticket’ — instantly sparking multiple theories of a possible dual role.

About 'Toxic'

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been simultaneously shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages — underscoring its global ambition.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on 19 March 2026. The film also stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles.