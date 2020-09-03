Star Bharat popular show 'RadhaKrishn' has been immensely loved by audience for a long period. Recently, the show revolved around Mahabharata Gatha but the audience and the show lovers want to see a lot more of the Radha and Krishna chemistry. However, the makers of the show had to go ahead with the Krishna-Arjun gatha as it is one the most relevant chapters in Krishna's life. According to a report in TellyChakkar, the makers of the show are planning to proceed fast with the Mahabharata track for low ratings and show only the important incidents of Mahabharata and Krishna's life. RadhaKrishn Actor Sumedh Mudgalkar To Play A Double Role in the Star Bharat Show

Janmashtami 2020: Nitish Bharadwaj, Swapnil Joshi, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sumedh Mudgalkar - Actors Who Aced The Portrayal of Maakhan Chor Lord Krishna on Television! The makers of the show are planning to bring back the romance of Radha and Krishna to television to fulfil the demands of the show's fans, as per latest reports. It will be exciting for the viewers to watch Radha and Krishna's chemistry once more on television.

The show has been produced by Swastik Productions. The popular mythological show on the life of Lord Krishna and his eternal love saga with Radha has been winning the hearts of the viewers. The show features Sumedh Mudgalkar as Krishna and Mallika Singh as Radha. The creative storytelling, musical score, visuals have grabbed the attention of every generation of viewers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).