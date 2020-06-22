The death of Geroge Floyd by police brutality as sparked a Black Lives Matter movement globally. There are protests taking place in the US, UK, France and a few other countries. The members of the entertainment industries, including Bollywood, all over the world have voiced their opinion. Now, Oscar-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen has called out the UK entertainment industry for 'blatant racism.' Lisa Vanderpump Reacts to Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute's Firing from Vanderpump Rules, Says 'I Condemn All Forms of Racism'.

The director of 12 Years A Slave wrote an opinion piece for the newspaper, The Observer. He pointed out the lack of representation of people of colour in the field. He revealed, "Last year, I visited a TV-film set in London. It felt like I had walked out of one environment, the London I was surrounded by, into another, a place that was alien to me. I could not believe the whiteness of the set,"

"I made three films in the States and it seems like nothing has really changed in the interim in Britain. The UK is so far behind in terms of representation, it's shameful," he continued.

Talking about his upcoming project on BBC, he explained, "We tried very hard on Small Axe: we created our own training scheme with one trainee per department. But, in terms of heads of departments, it was just myself and a couple of other people who were black British,"

"The stark reality is that there is no infrastructure to support and hire BAME (black and ethnic minorities) crew. And there is no infrastructure because there hasn’t been enough will or urgency to put it in place. We really need to do much, much better."

"It’s blatant racism," he added.

