Sunny Leone Scares Husband Daniel Webber With A Prank, Comforts Him Saying, 'Lemme Give You A Pappi' (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone, Daniel Weber (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is providing some wholesome content on her social media platforms to keep the fans entertained, and herself busy, during the lockdown. She even has a separate channel, called Lockdown With Sunny, which is pretty darn cool, we say. In her latest stunt, she played a brutal prank on her husband, Daniel Webber, which left us laughing. Sunny Leone Is Pure Sunshine As She Shows Off Her New Office But Hey It’s Not What You Think (View Post).

Sunny, first announced that she will be playing a prank on her husband LIVE on her socials. She did not care about Daniel seeing the post as he was busy writing his song, and she was sure he won't look at his phone while he's doing that.

Later, Sunny prepared a bowl of fake blood with ingredients available at home. She walked her audience through the process. She sliced a cold banana to make it look like a finger. And, we are sure you can put two and two together to figure out the prank. Sunny Leone and Husband Daniel Weber Enjoy a Date Night Amid Lockdown and the Venue is Extra Special! (View Pic).

After setting up the camera, she screamed for help. Daniel came running and panicked seeing the sight. "You were running like a chicken," Sunny joked at him, after the reveal. Daniel took the joke in stride, but not without a few endearing insults such as "Fuck you".

The video has quite a few cute moments. For instance, Sunny suddenly breaking into Hindi saying, "Itna gussa?" And it was hilarious when she complained about her husband to her viewers. When she said, "Come back, lemme give you a pappi".

Watch Sunny Leone's Prank In The Video Below:

Aren't they the cutest?

In the initial days of the lockdown, Sunny kept her audience busy with her hot pictures, that we had never seen before. She has also made dance videos for her TikTok, which are pretty cool.