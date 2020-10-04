Here's a new star kid on the block and she's excited to foray into her mum's profession. Sushmita Sen's elder daughter, Renee is all set to make her acting debut at a very young age of 21. She has already started shooting for Suttabaazi and we even have pictures from her first day of the shoot. Renee was always keen on becoming an actress and Sushmita is proud to see her daughter live her dream. The film directed by Kabeer Khurana will also mark Renee's digital debut as it is expected to land on an OTT platform. Sushmita Sen's Birthday Gift to Daughter Aaliyah Proves that She is the Coolest Mommy Ever!

As per reports, Suttabaazi will revolve around a mother-daughter duo who are at odds with another in a conservative household. The film is set during the lockdown where Renee plays the role of a rebellious teenager and Komal Chhabria and Rahul Vohra play her parents. The film will also highlight the theme of women empowerment and we bet Sushmita was delighted to see her daughter board a project that supports the same cause she stands with. Sushmita Sen Celebrating Diwali With Her Daughters and Her Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Will Bring an Instant Smile to Your Face – View Pics.

Check Out Pictures from her First Day of Shooting

Sushmita recently marked her return to acting with Aarya, a web series on Disney+ Hotstar. Her strong portrayal was immensely praised and her comeback was lauded and welcomed with excitement and cheer. Renee always wanted to become an actress like her mother and we're looking forward to her acting stint. Sending her all the good wishes for her acting endeavour.

