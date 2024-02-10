The air thrums with the soft hum of romance, as hearts prepare to flutter and cheeks to blush. Valentine’s week is upon us, and nestled amidst the promises whispered and chocolates exchanged stands Teddy Day, a celebration as cuddly as it is sweet. On February 10, teddy bears, those timeless symbols of comfort and affection, take centre stage. More than just toys, they become messengers of love, carrying heartfelt sentiments and warm wishes. The world may celebrate this day in different ways, but the sentiment remains the same - love expressed through the cuddly embrace of a teddy bear. Teddy Day 2024 Date in Valentine Week: Know the Significance and Celebrations of the Cute Fourth Day of Valentine's Week.

Now, on this very special love day today, we have dug out some ‘old Is gold’ images of Bollywood stars which will make you smile for sure. Be it the ever-charming Shah Rukh Khan or Ananya Panday, sip a dose of nostalgia with these celebs’ pics with teddies. Let's get started. Valentine Week 2024 Date Sheet: Check Full List of Love Week Till Valentine's Day, Know About the Seven Days of Embracing and Celebrating Love.

SRK Posing With Teddy, Rare Gem Indeed!

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sriti Jha Is The Cutest!

Sriti Jha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Jackie Chan & Salman Khan With Kung Fu Panda Teddies!

Jackie Chan, Salman Khan (Photo Credits: X)

Shehnaaz Gill With Winnie The Pooh!

Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ananya Pandya’s Squishy BFF!

Ananya Panday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Aww-adorable Erica Fernandes!

Erica Fernandes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Just like these stars, unleash your inner child and pop this Teddy Day with joy! Whisper sweet nothings, share adventures and create lasting memories with your cutesy friend. After all, even the biggest stars find solace and joy in the fluffy embrace of a teddy bear. Happy Teddy Day!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2024 08:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).