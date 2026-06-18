TG20 League Row: Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh Daggubati, Tilak Varma Among Those Served Legal Notices by Telangana Cricket Association

A major controversy has erupted in the cricketing and entertainment circles of Telangana, with the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) issuing legal notices to prominent personalities, including actors Vijay Deverakonda and Venkatesh Daggubati, and star cricketers Mohammed Siraj, Tilak Varma, and former India international Ambati Rayudu. The notices, served on June 17, 2026, pertain to their reported association with the contentious TG20 League, which the TCA alleges is operating without the requisite sanction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Rashmika Mandanna Adjusts Husband Vijay Deverakonda’s Moustache, Wipes His Sweat in Adorable Viral Video – WATCH.

Why Did TCA Send Legal Notice to Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh Daggubati and More?

The Telangana Cricket Association's stern action stems from its assertion that the proposed TG20 League, reportedly being organised by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), lacks the mandatory approval from the BCCI. TCA General Secretary Gurava Reddy confirmed the issuance of the notices, emphasising that the tournament is "illegal and unapproved" and that the association objects to celebrities lending their names to such an event.

According to the TCA, the HCA is conducting business with corporate entities without proper BCCI authorisation, and promoting the TG20 League without official clearance constitutes an offence under BCCI norms. The TCA has expressed significant concerns regarding the league's regulatory status and the potential for celebrity endorsements to mislead the public, sponsors, and aspiring players.

Further allegations by Gurava Reddy include the HCA's alleged violation of BCCI Rule 28, which mandates an elected governing council for such leagues. Reddy also highlighted that the league has undergone several name changes—from Telangana Premier League to TTL, then TG20 Premier League, and now simply TG20—without resolving the underlying compliance issues. The TCA has also raised alarms over the HCA's reported plans to auction TG20 franchises for prices ranging from Rs 3-10 crore per team, aiming for a turnover exceedingINR 100 crore, and establishing third-party rights without proper authorisation.

Celebrities Remain Silent Amidst Controversy

As of June 18, 2026, none of the prominent personalities named in the legal notices Vijay Deverakonda, Venkatesh Daggubati, Mohammed Siraj, or Tilak Varma has publicly responded to the allegations or the notices sent by the TCA. This silence comes as both actors are deeply engrossed in their upcoming film projects.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently balancing work on two significant films:

Ranabaali: A historical action drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan, slated for a theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

Rowdy Janardhana: A rural mass entertainer helmed by Ravi Kiran Kola.

Venkatesh Daggubati is presently busy with the shooting of his film, Adarsha Kutumbam, directed by Trivikram.

Cricketers Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj, key figures in Indian cricket, are also yet to issue a statement. Tilak Varma was recently named Team India's T20I vice-captain and is currently in Sri Lanka with the India A team. Mohammed Siraj was rested for the UK tour, with Prasidh Krishna replacing him. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Support Government School Students in Thummanpet, Fulfilling Their Promise.

The TCA's move underscores a broader power struggle within Telangana cricket administration, with the association fighting for its own recognition and alleging that the HCA's structure remains confined to Hyderabad, thereby marginalising district-level players. The legal notices, dispatched under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and Tort Law, signal a significant escalation in this ongoing dispute.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).