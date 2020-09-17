In 2018, Joey King had a breakthrough in her career as she starred in the romantic comedy, The Kissing Booth. Parallelly, she also starred in a suspense thriller, The Lie. The movie premiered at TIFF 2018, but was only acquired by Amazon Studios in 2020. While it has been a rather long wait to see the actress in a serious avatar, the first trailer of The Lie proves that the wait was worth it. The Lie trailer released today under the 'Welcome to the Blumhouse' series of film and it is impressive. Joey plays a highschool teenager, again, but her life turned upside down for very unusual reasons, starkly different than in The Kissing Booth. Joey King Can Make Floral Look Hot And Her Pics In a Mini Versace Dress For VMAs Are The Proof!

Joey plays Kayla, who has accidentally murdered her best friend. Her parents Jay (Peter Sarsgaard) and Rebecca (Mireille Enos) help her escape the punishment from the crime by weaving a web of lies and deception. Unfortunately for them, their daughter is hiding more than they can anticipate. The cinematography is eerie and the background score is creepy. The movie will be a treat for the ones who love to watch psychological horror films.

The Lie, produced by Jason Blum, is the remake of the 2015 German film, We Monsters. The thriller is directed by Veena Sud, who's popular for developing the series, The Killing. Evil Eye Trailer: Producer Priyanka Chopra's Horror Film Embedded With Indian Superstitions Will Give You the Chills (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer For The Lie Here:

Seeing Joey in a different avatar is refreshing. She is not running after boys in this one. The movie has given her a chance to prove her acting calibre like never before. We cannot wait to watch The Lie when it begins streaming on Prime from October 6.

Welcome To The Blumhouse project contains four films with the theme of a family connecting them all. Evil Eye, co-produced by Priyanka Chopra, is another movie under the project. The trailers for Nocturne and Black Box were also released today.

