We are stepping on the third and almost the last week of February 2022 and with that we have an exciting list of films for the moviegoers lined up for release across several languages like Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and many more. However, talking about the biggest release of the week it would be Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is all set to release in theatres on February 25. The film revolves around the life of the Mafia Queen of Kamathipura. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the biographical drama stars Alia Bhatt, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Ajay Devgn, among others. FYI, Gangubai Kathiawadi also opened at the Berlin International Film Festival, that was held on February 16. Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer: Alia Bhatt Shines As the Queen of Kamathipura in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Film; Don’t Miss Ajay Devgn’s Mass Entry! (Watch Video).

Another interesting release of the week would be Valimai, the action-thriller Tamil movie will hit the big screens on February 24. Apart from Tamil, the flick will also be released in Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages simultaneously. The actioner sees Ajith Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in major roles. Another big release of the week would be Bheemla Nayak, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 25. The action drama features Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon. Valimai: Ajith Kumar’s New Stills From His Upcoming Action-Thriller Take the Internet by Storm!

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

Gangubai Kathiawadi: February 25, 2022 | Hindi

Valimai: February 24, 2022 | Tamil

Bheemla Nayak: February 25, 2022 | Telugu

Aardhika Saayam Kavalenu: February 22, 2022 | Telugu

Ghani: February 25, 2022 | Telugu

Licorice Pizza: February 25, 2022 | English

Old Monk: February 25, 2022 | Kannada

Ek Love Ya: February 24, 2022 | Kannada

Lisa: February 25, 2022 | Kannada

Blank: February 25, 2022 | Kannada

Nan Jothe Poojalakshmi: February 25, 2022 | Kannada

Avantika: February 25, 2022 | Kannada

Manasagide: February 25, 2022 | Kannada

Upacharapoorvam Gunda Jayan: February 25, 2022 | Malayalam

Member Rameshan: February 25, 2022 | Malayalam

Veyil: February 25, 2022 | Malayalam

Luck Down Be Positive: February 25, 2022 | Marathi

Pondicherry: February 25, 2022 | Marathi

Chabuk: February 25, 2022 | Marathi

Baki Itihas: February 25, 2022 | Bengali

Aaja Mexico Challiye: February 25, 2022 | Punjabi

Jatt Brothers: February 25, 2022 | Punjabi

Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night: February 25, 2022 | Japanese

So which film are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below. Stay tuned to know about every upcoming theatrical releases of the week!

