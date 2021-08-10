The filming of season 2 of actor Sushmita Sen's much-awaited Disney Plus Hotstar series 'Aarya' has been completed. Director Ram Madhvani on Tuesday announced the wrap-up of 'Aarya 2' on his Instagram handle. He shared a series of pictures with the crew of 'Aarya 2' from the wrap-up day. In the caption, Madhvani penned an appreciation note for the cast and crew that read, "The journey of #Aarya2 has been tough, scary but fun! The 'new normal' in life resulted in a lot of struggles as we chose to do what we are passionate about." Aarya Season 2: Sushmita Sen Is a No-Nonsense Lady Boss as She Shares Her Still from Upcoming Disney+ Hotstar Show.

He added, "But what makes it worthwhile is the team you journey with and I am grateful to each and every one of these passionate people. Without their dedication and work ethic, we wouldn't have finished shooting #Aarya2 safely!" Lead actor Sushmita Sen made her comeback in the acting career with the Indian crime drama web series 'Aarya' for which she had bagged the title 'Best Actor in drama series' at eminent award shows like Filmfare, Dada Saheb Phalke, Film Critics Guild, Raj Kapoor Award. Aarya Season 2: Sushmita Sen Begins Shooting for Ram Madhvani's Disney+ Hotstar Show.

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi, and Vinod Rawat, 'Aarya' is an official Indian remake of a popular Dutch show 'Penoza'. Alongside Sushmita, the cast includes Chandarchur Singh, Namita Das, Sikander Kher, among several others. The series is about Aarya, an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder. The second season of the crime thriller series will continue the story of Aarya and how she deals with newer challenges while fighting her own battles for the family.

