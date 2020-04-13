Abs Girl! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh Is Not a Couch Potato As She Loses 5 Kgs in One Month of Self-Quarantine (View Pic)

Arti Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

From the time the nationwide lockdown was announced, courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, many celebs are trying their best to keep in shape. Most of them are working out at home as gyms across countries are shut. Now, joining the fitness club, Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh shared with her fans that she has been sweating it out during quarantine. But that's not it, as Singh also added how she has lost 5 Kgs in just one month! The babe teased one and all with her body transformation and well we feel a tad bit jealous and how. Arti Singh Talks About How Her Mother Reacted To Her Rape Attempt Confession, Says 'She Asked Krushna To Get Me Out Of The Bigg Boss House'

The TV actress took to her Instagram and shared a photo featuring her 'before' and 'after' self wherein one can clearly see her 'abs on the way'. Along with the pic, Arti also shared a long post in which she talked about her fitness regime and how she is struggling to stick to a diet. Elaborating the same, it's yoga and brisk walking which is the real reason behind Singh's latest slim frame. The interesting part comes in when she reveals that she gained 8 kgs when she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Coronavirus Outbreak: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arti Singh Postpones Her Pre-Birthday Maldives Vacation.

Check Out Arti's Long Motivational Post Below:

Well, must say we laud Arti's efforts of not being a couch potato and instead working it out. Even the pic shared by her sees her tummy a bit flattened and yes abs are indeed on the way. Keep such post coming as your fans as well as we love such inspiring posts. Stay tuned!!