Abs Girl! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh Is Not a Couch Potato As She Loses 5 Kgs in One Month of Self-Quarantine (View Pic)

From the time the nationwide lockdown was announced, courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, many celebs are trying their best to keep in shape. Most of them are working out at home as gyms across countries are shut. Now, joining the fitness club, Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh shared with her fans that she has been sweating it out during quarantine. But that's not it, as Singh also added how she has lost 5 Kgs in just one month! The babe teased one and all with her body transformation and well we feel a tad bit jealous and how. Arti Singh Talks About How Her Mother Reacted To Her Rape Attempt Confession, Says 'She Asked Krushna To Get Me Out Of The Bigg Boss House'
The TV actress took to her Instagram and shared a photo featuring her 'before' and 'after' self wherein one can clearly see her 'abs on the way'. Along with the pic, Arti also shared a long post in which she talked about her fitness regime and how she is struggling to stick to a diet. Elaborating the same, it's yoga and brisk walking which is the real reason behind Singh's latest slim frame. The interesting part comes in when she reveals that she gained 8 kgs when she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Coronavirus Outbreak: Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arti Singh Postpones Her Pre-Birthday Maldives Vacation.
Check Out Arti's Long Motivational Post Below:
Hey Abbie..(abs ) Finally now I can see you little little... you are surely on the way and coming very very soon! Till then for everyone here’s the first photo which was taken on the 15th of march and the other one was today..! I just want to say that I know it's not the best but slowly and steadily I will get there soon. I have shed 5 kgs from the 15th of march till now. Aur aisa nahi hai ki koi pathhar tode! I am into 50 minutes of yoga and 40 minutes of brisk walking every alternate day. And definitely the biggest fight between all the exercises has been the late night cravings. Every night I feel like hogging maybe because of the boredom and also the stressful situation right now. And as you all might know, I am an emotional eater and that's why I had put on 8 kgs inside the big boss house. Like everyone one I also have #CheatDay and you all won’t believe that on my birthday I ate so much, including chinese food that I was craving for. I dont kill myself by not eating what I want, so I do hog once a week. I actually salute people who are consistent with their diet! I wish I was like that but nevertheless I'm still getting there slowly. Thoda jyada time lagega... maybe one month more then all the people who are disciplined, but well that's me and that’s fine. This is the time where you can actually try to improve yourself physically and mentally as well as also emotionally! Because zindagi ki daud se thoda aaram milega kuch logon ko isse!#MyFitnessStory
Well, must say we laud Arti's efforts of not being a couch potato and instead working it out. Even the pic shared by her sees her tummy a bit flattened and yes abs are indeed on the way. Keep such post coming as your fans as well as we love such inspiring posts. Stay tuned!!