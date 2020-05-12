Adaa Khan Birthday Special: Sexy to Sparkly, All the Times We Were Floored by the TV Starlet’s Style (View Pics)

Adaa Khan (Photo Credits: Insta)

Television actress Adaa Khan is a complete package. Why do we say this? As the young actress has worked in the telly world for quite some time now and each time she has made her presence felt on the idiot box, she has proved her acting prowess. Be it her role as a vicious Shesha on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin, making fans go aww in Amrit Manthan to trying her hands on comedy, she has never played it safe and we adore her for the same. That’s not it, as the girl also has an upper taste in fashion. Well, she did had some ups and downs in her career, but those hard times made her stronger and fierce. And as the Khan celebrates her birthday on May 12, 2020, we thought of taking you on an Instagram tour. Adaa Khan on Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Stint: 'My Family is Surprised as They Always Thought I Am Too Fragile to Handle All This'.

Adaa Khan on Ramzan Celebrations: 'This Year It Will Be A Low Key Affair For Me and My Family'. Yep, while we all know she is a fun and brilliant star, she’s not enough lauded for her style sense. And today on the occasion of her birthday, we pick 7 stylish pics from her IG wall which are uff so sexy and in trend.

First things first, a lilac coloured off-shoulder dress with a punch of yellow heels. Ain’t it ultra-modern?

Bling never goes out of style!

View this post on Instagram "Stay Classy, Sassy and a Little BaD Assy ❗️😈😈 A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on Apr 19, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

A sexy looking top with Dramatic sleeves paired with a leopard-y printed skirt, superb combo!

Nothing suites better than a desi attire!

When you want to sparkle from top to toe in the colour gold. Not to miss those huge danglers!

Soaking in nature by going the floral fashion way!

Travel the world but in style. And the actress looks seductive here!

So, hope you agree with us on how the birthday girl Adaa’s Instagram account is a cool looking fashion portfolio. Which photo from the above is your favourite? Tell us in the comment section below. Here’s wishing the actress a great birthday this year. Stay tuned!