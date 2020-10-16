Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe turned into a drug case and soon enough, television actors Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande were getting involved in the case. The duo was questioned by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) and a raid was also conducted at their Juhu home. This was followed by news of Sara Khan and her good friend, actor Angad Hasija's names also coming up for the consumption of drugs. And now, Angad finally decided to open up about his side of the story and revealed, "These trolls reacted to unverified reports and called me a druggie. I get messages on Instagram, saying that I act well because I am on drugs. Forget drugs, I have not even smoked a cigarette or consumed alcohol in my life." Sexy Sara Khan and Angad Hasija's HOT BEDROOM Scene Will Make You Sweat! - Watch Video.

In fact, Angad even took to Instagram to reveal what he ad his family ad gone through during the time of his name cropping up in the investigation. Angad captioned, "I’m a great believer in luck, and I find the harder I work, the more I have of it - Thomas Jefferson. Those perfect, emotional, romantic or comedy scenes that you see on TV is the result of the hard work of an actor. The industry might look glamorous to the outside world, but believe me grass is always greener on the other side. I understand it's a little difficult to love everyone, but it's not that difficult to encourage someone. And if you can't do that too, please don't demean or humiliate anyone, because it's easy for you to do that, but the repercussions it has on the other people is unimaginable. So before name calling someone, try and be in their shoes for a while and you will know how it feels. I was patient all this while but only my family and I know what we have been through. Here's my side of the story, and I rest my case with it. TV Couple Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar Summoned For Questioning Again by the NCB.

Check Out the Post Below:

Opening up on how the alleged news affected his personal life, Angad revealed that his mother was affected the most. "My mother fell sick after she heard this news. As for me, I was too numb to react to what was being reported about me. It hurts me to say that we live in a time where people only want masala, even if it is at the cost of someone’s reputation and years of hard work. I was devastated. Had my family not extended their support during this time, I would have collapsed. I pray that no one goes through the trauma I underwent.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 16, 2020 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).