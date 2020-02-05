Ankit Siwach Marries Girlfriend Nupur Bhatia In Uttarakhand, Haldi Pictures Out Now

Ankit Siwach Nupur Bhatia Haldi Pictures (Photo Credits: Agency)

Actor Ankit Siwach, who was last seen in the recently wrapped up Manmohini season 1 tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Nupur Bhatia in Uttarakhand on February 4, 2020. While his wedding pictures are not out yet, we laid our hands on a few of his Haldi pictures where he and the bride Nupur are seen enjoying their festivities like no one is watching. Ankit and Nupur sported clothes in similar shades. While Ankit sported a green kurta with a pink Nehru jacket, Nupur wore a maroon coloured saree paired with a green blouse. Manmohini Actor Ankit Siwach To Marry Girlfriend Nupur Bhatia On February 4.

Back when Ankit had confirmed the news, he had revealed, "The marriage and pre-wedding rituals will be a close-knit affair, and they will be held in Jim Corbett. I have to plan a reception for my friends in Mumbai and a party in my hometown, Meerut, too."

Check Out The Couple's Haldi Ceremony Pictures Below:

The Pretty Bride's Haldi:

The Groom's Turn:

Now That's Adorable:

Dance Like Nobody Is Watching:

Says Ankit, "My Haldi function took place at my home in Meerut. We then went to the resort where Nupur is staying with her family, with the Haldi that was to be applied to her. We danced to Punjabi songs and beats of the dhol. It was a close-knit affair with only our families and friends in attendance. Nobody from the industry was present. Most of my showbiz friends will attend the reception in Mumbai." Is Makdi Ke Saamne Mat Nachana Rana! Reyhna Malhotra and Ankit Siwach Starrer Manmohini’s Promo Is Cracking Up the Internet With Funny Memes (Watch Video).

Ankit and Nupur's is what we term as 'childhood love'. The pair were childhood sweethearts and after braving all that the world had to throw at them, their relationship culminated into marriage. "Nupur and I have been classmates since kindergarten and friends for almost 20 years now. We have already spent almost a lifetime together, witnessed the highs and lows with changing circumstances, and accepted each other the way we are. We have come a long way and I am happy that this beautiful relationship is culminating in marriage. I am both nervous and excited to take this step with Nupur." Here's wishing Ankit and Nupur and happy married life!