Popular TV show Anupamaa is set to make its way to OTT with its prequel titled Anupama - Namaste America where it will unravel the early life of its lead character. While the prequel added Puja Banerjee to its cast recently, and is set to stream from April 25, special pictures from the prequel's set have been shared, giving fans a sneak peek into Anupamaa's residence during her early years of marriage. Rupali Ganguly on Anupamaa Prequel: I Am Confident It Will Let the Audience Develop a Deeper Connection to the Character.

The pictures give an idea about the physical setting and the universe of the show's prequel. Bringing alive the prequel, the series will see the original cast of the television serial, with actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey essaying the roles of Anupamaa and Vanraj, respectively. Joining them will be Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, and Ekta Sariya reprising the roles of Baa, Bapuji, and Dolly respectively. Anupamaa’s Prequel to Stream Exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar; Rupali Ganguly’s Show to Have 11 Episodes Web Series.

Anupama – Namaste America Set Photos

As we eagerly wait for the premiere of ANUPAMA--NAMASTE AMERICA only on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's the first look at ANUPAMA home sweet home from 17 years ago.Catch in all as the PREQUEL GLIMPSE Is Here.#AnupamaNamasteAmerica #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/QrH46xvUna — Anjali Sidana (@iamanjali_4) April 5, 2022

Stills From Anupama – Namaste America

As we eagerly wait for the premiere of ANUPAMA--NAMASTE AMERICA From 25th April only on Disney+ Hotstar. Here's the first look at ANUPAMA home sweet home from 17 years ago.Catch in all as the PREQUEL GLIMPSE Is Here. #AnupamaNamasteAmerica #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/ZoTApGk90T — Anjali Sidana (@iamanjali_4) April 5, 2022

Anupama - Namaste America will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from April 25.

