In today’s episode of Anupamaa, Dimpy tries to comfort Pakhi as she can’t embrace motherhood due to her infertility. However, Pakhi gets jealous and reminds Dimpy that she is the bahu who drew a line in the house. She further blamed Dimpy for their strained relationship as she snatched Samar from them. Anupamaa Spoiler Alert! Malti Devi Has Another Son; Saath Nibhana Saathiya Fame Nived Tiwari To Enter As New Villain in Anu-Anuj’s Life.

Dimpy begins crying and Pakhi realises she has crossed the line. She then consoles Dimpy who expresses her concerns about balancing Samar's dreams, raising a baby, and standing on her own feet.

Meanwhile, Anupama and Devika leave for a club and call Anuj, only to find out he has already left. At the club, Anupama arrives at Sonu's party. She plays a truth and dare game that unravels shocking truths. Anupama provokes Sonu to admit that it was he who shot Samar. A tense confrontation ensues as he takes out his gun. However, Anupama is determined to expose the truth this time. Sonu reveals that this is the gun with which he shot Samar. Anuj arrives just in time, and the police arrest Sonu as his confession gets recorded. Anu gets emotional realising her son will finally get justice.

Watch This Video

All these scenes today have my heartttt!!!!😭🫶🏻 The way he tapped her head saying " Very good Anu !" And ofc that hand placement at the end!!🥵✨ Just them!!🩷#Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/p5SuYCAIbj — Ananyaa! (@_maanxpyaar_) October 27, 2023

PRECAP: Malti Devi says Anuj is just Anupama's husband and not her son. Pakhi vents out her frustration on Adhik for not doing anything knowing that she can't conceive. Malti Devi plans something seeing them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2023 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).