Anupamaa November 1, 2023 Written Update: MaAn Prepares for Kavya’s Baby Shower, Malti Devi Conspires Against Them!

In today's episode of Anupamaa, Anuj and Anupama are busy preparing for Kavya's baby shower to support Shah family. Malti Devi, however, isn't thrilled with the idea and questions them. The duo stands firm, rejecting her advice to let Shahs handle the preparation. Anupamaa October 31, 2023 Written Update: Anu-Anuj Advise Ankush Over Parenting And Sex Education

Anupama explains that there's no one in the Shah family to handle the arrangements as Leela, Hasmukh, Vanraj are dealing with their own issues, Kinjal and Toshu are occupied with work, and Dimpy lives with them. Malti Devi feels Anupama is taking advantage of Anuj's kindness and prioritising the Shah family's concerns.

Watch These Videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama💟 (@anupamaa2k23)

Meanwhile, at a dance performance, Dimpy is left unimpressed as the famous dancer "Tapesh Titu" underwhelms her with aerobics in the name of dance. Anupama, on the other hand, visits Shah house to discuss the baby shower plans with Leela, Hasmukh, and Vanraj. Anupamaa 30th October 2023 Written Update: Anu-Anuj Go Romantic During Dinner; Pakhi’s Jealousy Towards Dimpy Grows!

Vanraj's response to her question leaves everyone concerned, but Hasmukh suggests giving him some time. He also requests Anu-Anuj to take Pakhi's responsibility. An emotional Leela remains positive, emphasising that Vanraj left the house on his own after a long while.

Anupama then encounters Kinjal and Toshu, urging them to join the baby shower and spend time with the family. She schools Toshu after he states that nobody looked after Pari. Meanwhile, Malti Devi receives a sports day letter from Choti Anu's school and decides to attend it alone without informing Anuj and Anupama. She plans to use it against them by telling Choti Anu that her parents forgot about it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 12:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).