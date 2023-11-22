In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anupama surprises Anuj by treating him like a king in their room as he always wins her heart. Expressing gratitude, Anupama appreciates Anuj for his thoughtful action of bringing Baa-Bapuji at their home and thanks him. The couple shares a tender moment as Anuj expresses concern for Anupama's well-being amid her responsibilities. Anupamaa November 19, 2023 Written Update: Chhoti Anu Gets Sick While Baa-Bapuji Meet an Accident—Will Anupama Be Able To Handle Them Alone?

As Anuj playfully flirts with Anupama, their ‘lovey-dovey' moment is interrupted after she runs away saying Bapuji is outside. Dimpy faces unexpected challenges at the door. Anupama extends apologies to Malti Devi and Barkha for not informing them in advance about Leela and Hasmukh's arrival. She acknowledges Malti Devi's supportive nature and insists that Anuj brought them without any prior request. Despite subtle taunts from Malti Devi and Barkha at the dining table, Anuj displays genuine respect for Hasmukh.

During breakfast, tensions rise when Pakhi questions Anupama's service to Leela and Hasmukh. Anu lashes out at her and reminds of their familial bond. Anuj addresses Pakhi's arrogance, leading to a confrontation at the breakfast table.

Meanwhile, Kavya is surprised to find Dimpy blocking the door and expresses concern to Titu about Dimpy's safety during their travels. Leela and Hasmukh express gratitude to Anuj for his kindness, and Anuj acknowledges how Anupama has enriched his life with love and family. Episode ends!

