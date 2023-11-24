In today's episode of Anupamaa, Leela hands Hasmukh a pain relief spray and asks for her mobile to check messages. Confused, Leela finds no messages after opening her phone, leading to a distracted conversation with relatives. Meanwhile, Dimpy faces an emotional breakdown as her life seems to crumble due to a fake video. Despite her students' attempts to comfort her, Dimpy doubts any resolution. Blaming Titu for her troubles, Dimpy angrily asks him to leave the academy and her life forever. Anupamaa November 23, 2023 Written Update: Malti Devi Cooks for Anuj To Compete With Leela, Dimpy’s Deepfake Video With Tapish Goes Viral!

Titu, silent and hurt, exits the academy, bumping into Anupama. Anupama, noticing the tense atmosphere, spots Dimpy in tears, hinting at the situation. In another part of the story, Pakhi discovers the controversial video, confronting Leela, Malti Devi, and Barkha. Romil panics, but Pakhi blames Dimpy for the alleged misdeeds. An uproar ensues, with Hasmukh defending Dimpy. Anupama, supporting Dimpy, emphasises the need to face society together.

Later, Anupama confronts Dimpy, urging her not to blame Titu. In a shocking turn, Anupama and Dimpy encounter the men responsible for the fake video on their way home. Furious, Anupama takes matters into her own hands, beating the culprits with belts.

Dimpy hesitates initially but joins Anupama and beats them brutally. On the other hand, Malti Devi suggests Leela quietly return home to avoid further embarrassment while Anuj overhears her.

