In today's episode of Anupamaa, Anupama takes a bold stand against those who tried to tarnish Dimpy's reputation. She encourages Dimpy to confront the culprits, ensuring justice is served. Meanwhile, Anuj addresses past grievances with Malti Devi and Barkha, emphasising the need to move forward and create a harmonious environment. Anupamaa November 24, 2023 Written Update: Anu and Dimpy Show Their ‘Strong Women’ Avatar, Beat the Baddies!

Anupama and Dimpy, having successfully dealt with the situation at the police station, share a moment of relief. Anupama advises Dimpy to believe in herself and encourages her to mend relationships damaged in the heat of anger. Simultaneously, Anuj chats with Leela and Hasmukh and urges them to always smile. He apologises for the past behaviour of Malti Devi and Barkha, promising to do everything possible for their self-respect.

Watch These Videos From Anupamaa Episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupama💟 (@anupamaa2k23)

While Anupama grapples with her encounters, including a flyer from America and a reunion with an old neighbour, Pakhi faces a cake mishap with Romil and Chhoti Anu. Despite Anupama's intervention, Pakhi remains defiant and leaves abruptly. Everyone is left surprised when Pakhi demands Anupama to sign a cheque of 10 lakhs during a celebration for Chhoti Anu's academic achievements.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2023 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).