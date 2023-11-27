In the latest episode of Anupamaa, tension escalates when Kavya, unaware of a gas leak, heads home. Anupama spots her distress and rushes to Shah house. Shearrives at the nick of time and saves Kavya from the potential disaster. Grateful, Kavya praises Anupama and suggests that she and her daughter Dimpy move in with her and Anuj. Anupamaa November 26, 2023 Written Update: Anu Refuses Pakhi’s Demand of Rs 10 Lakhs, Kavya in Danger!

During a family dinner, Barkha questions Anupama's focus on cooking, to which Anupama asserts that true independence lies in one's mindset, not just avoiding kitchen duties. Meanwhile, Anuj expresses his love for Anupama in a sweet moment, reinforcing their blossoming connection.

As the discussion turns to Anu's education, Romil suggests online classes, considered a more convenient option. Later, Anupama and Anuj share a heart-to-heart, expressing concerns about Hasmukh's health. Anuj surprises Anupama with news of a family vacation to the US for Christmas and New Years, adding a twist that leaves them both shocked. The episode wraps with anticipation as Anupama and Anuj contemplate the upcoming journey to the US,

