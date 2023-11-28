In today's episode of Anupamaa, Anupama is taken aback when Anuj reacts strongly to Rommel's reckless scooter ride without a helmet. Anuj scolds Romil, emphasising the importance of safety and responsible driving. Anupama intervenes, sharing her concern and reminding Romil of the fragility of life, drawing on her personal tragedy. Anupamaa November 27, 2023 Written Update: Anu Saves Kavya From the Accident, Anuj Plans Family Tour to US!

Meanwhile, Titu gets a creative idea from Dimpy's love for music, leading to an unexpected outing. Titu invites Dimpy to join him, leaving Kavya surprised. Romil returns home to find Anuj and Anupama upset, leading to a confrontation about his carefree attitude towards driving.

Anupama, invoking her own painful loss, urges Romil to consider the gravity of his actions. Romil, realising the seriousness of the matter, promises not to repeat such reckless behaviour. Anuj and Anupama, while teasing Romil about his companion, emphasise the importance of focusing on studies.

In another storyline, Titu's friends taunt him during a jamming session with Dimpy, calling her his girlfriend. Dimpy, empowered by Titu's support, chooses her happiness over societal judgments. At home, Anuj does crazy things to get Anupama’s attention. The duo shares a cute moment as she hugs him and states that her attention is always on him.

The episode concludes with Pakhi and Adhik observing Dimpy and Titu practising a dance step outdoors, leaving them confused.

