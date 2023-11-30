In today's episode of Anupamaa, Dimpy defends her actions to Vanraj, asserting her innocence in her interactions with Titu. Vanraj, however, remains concerned about Titu's background and insists that Dimpy only attends dance classes and returns home, leaving Dimpy frustrated. Kavya confronts Vanraj about his sudden strictness, and he apologises, revealing that his mind was preoccupied after seeing Dimpy with Titu. As they reconnect, Kavya tries to avoid talking about Leela-Hasmukh as Vanraji isn’t aware they aren’t staying at Shah house. Anupamaa November 29, 2023 Written Update: Pakhi Misbehaves With Anu, Calls Dimpy ‘Characterless’.

The following morning, Malti Devi raises concerns about the increased electricity bill, blaming Leela and Hasmukh. Anuj offers to cover the bill, but Vanraj decides it's time for his parents to return home. Anuj empathises with Vanraj's grief, drawing parallels to his own struggles.

Leela and Hasmukh leave the Shah house, and Anupama requests they stay until Leela recovers. However, Vanraj decides to take his parents home, leaving Anuj and Anupama feeling emotional. Dimpy confides in Kavya about being unfairly blamed, and Vanraj returns with Leela and Hasmukh, who face a cold reception.

In the kitchen, Dimpy vents to Kavya about societal expectations on women. Meanwhile, Malti Devi's politics irks Anupama, prompting a confrontation. Anupama tries to stay strong and not let her family break apart. Episode ends!

