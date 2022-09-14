Star Plus show Anupamaa is gearing up for an intense drama. As we reported earlier, Paritosh has an extra-marital affair which Rakhi Dave has come to know about. On the other hand, Paritosh and Kinjal have turned parents and Rakhi is worried for Kinjal’s future. Now, Rakhi and Anupamaa will meet to talk about Paritosh and she will confide in her about the big secret. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna Engage in a Fun Banter As He Lifts Shiny Doshi Aka Dhara in His Arms! (Watch Video).

Anupamaa will consider Kinjal as her daughter and will decide to take strict action against Paritosh. She would not want Kinjal to go through the life she has seen in the past. Rakhi will be seen spilling beans about her own past where her husband also cheated on her. Rakhi and Anupamaa will be seen discussing about the life they have seen. Anupamaa Spoiler Update: Paritosh in a Fix As His Girlfriend Demands To Become the New Bahu of the Shah House!

Anupamaa will also re-call the time when she reached Rakhi’s doorstep to beg her to get Paritosh married to Kinjal. This time around, Rakhi will tell Anupamaa that she has come to beg to her for Kinjal’s happiness and save their marriage for the sake of Kinjal bearing Paritosh’s child.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 14, 2022 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).