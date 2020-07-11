Arhaan Khan, who gained name and fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 13 and even as Rashami Desai's partner, was recently in the news for admitting to having suffered from depression. In fact, the actor even left Mumbai to go back to his hometown of Jaipur to be with his family. Speaking of his move, he told TOI, "A lot has happened during the lockdown. Pehle Irrfan Bhai passed away – he was my neighbour – then Wajid Bhai, who was like an older brother to me, and then Sushant (Singh Rajput). Like everybody else, I was also going through a lot. I had anxiety, mujhe neend nahi aati thi. So I visited a doctor, he told me that yeh sab depression ke symptoms hain and gave me anti-depressants. I also realised that it is all about mind, you have to be positive and think positive. So I followed that thought. Now, I am fine and doing superb." Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Arhaan Khan Is Under Medication For Depression.

While we are glad to hear that Arhaan is doing much better, what are his thoughts on his very public relationship and break-up with Rashami Desai. He reveals that as of now, he has no grudges about or with his ex-girlfriend. "Things were over for me when she changed her statement again in the show. Unki aadat hai baar baar apni statements change karna. I don't know why she did it. She called me after the show, but we couldn't connect aur main ab bilkul touch mein nahi hoon. We were in a live-in relationship for a year-and-a-half, and we have shared a beautiful journey together. Aage jaake agar kabhi milte hain toh I don't have any problem with that. No grudges," reveals Arhaan. Very mature!! Arhaan Khan Shoots Down Rumours of Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Distancing Themselves From Him, Says 'Prince Is A Good Friend, Never Been Close With Yuvika' (Details Inside).

Opening up on the whole controversy that took place during Bigg Boss 13, Arhaan went on to tell the portal, "There were a lot of things that shouldn’t have been discussed on the show. TRP ke liye hi hua tha shayad. When two people are in a live-in relationship, they know things about each other. Pata nahi yeh sab cheezein kyun aayi saamne, but theek hai jo hona tha ho gaya. My life hasn't changed much, I still have all my friends by my side."

Well, the actor is happy and content back in his hometown of Jaipur. "I was lucky I came to Jaipur a day before the lockdown. I haven't been home for this long in almost seven years. The lockdown gave me an opportunity to do many things that I couldn't do otherwise because of my busy schedule. Being a jewellery designer, I used this time to work on my designs," he concluded. Clearly Arhaan proved himself to be quite productive during the lockdown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2020 08:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).