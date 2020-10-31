We live in 2020 where social media plays quite a crucial role. Be it a common man or a celebrity, the online platforms available gives the much-needed exposure to one and all. However, only a few understand the value of it and use it wisely. One such celeb from the Television world who is super se upar when it comes to acing the game online is Arjun Bijlani. The lad made his TV debut in 2004 with Kartika and has many other hit serials like Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Ishq Mein Marjawan to his credit. But we are not going to talk about this mediocre stuff here, as on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday today, we take you on a stylish ride, courtesy Bijlani’s Instagram. Arjun Bijlani Birthday Special: 5 Pictures of the Naagin Actor Will Make You Fall in Love With Him All Over Again!

From stylish suits, cool casuals to some oh-la-la outfits, Arjun Bijlani’s IG is LIT, just like his personality. The actor currently enjoys 4.7 million followers on the photo-video sharing app and so you know what’s on the way. So, without wasting much of your time, let's check it out. Arjun Bijlani Opens Up About Naagin and Dance Deewaane Re-Runs on Colors, Working With Mouni Roy and Spending Quality Time With Family During Lockdown.

First Things First, Don't We All Love When A Handsome Man Wears White?

Ripped Jeans, Glares and a Jacket... Casual At Its Best!

Here's A Glimpse of Arjun Bijlani's Hot Body!

Why Is He So Tempting? Just Look At That Stare!!!

Arjun Bijlani Showing You How To Look Dapper In A Tuxedo!

Arjun Looks Damn Cute In A Hoodie!

Please Call 911... As We Are About To Faint By Bijlani's Charm and Chicness!

That's it, guys! These are some of the best Instagram photos of Arjun Bijlani which shows his style and overall personality. So, don't you think that the TV star is a complete package? Here's wishing the handsome hunk a happy 38th. Stay tuned!

