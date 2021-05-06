Actress Arshi Khan has tested negative for Covid. She says she will wait for a while before getting back to work. "Thank god, I'm negative now. It was a self-pampering time for me. I ate well and took proper care. I made sure to have lots of fruits, juices and medicines. Also, I did yoga and took it easy," she says. Bigg Boss 14 Contestant Arshi Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'Be Safe And Dua Kijiye'.

She added: "When you are positive for Covid, you must stay positive in your mind and heart too. I would advise everyone who is infected to not panic and consult a good doctor. You will recover with time." Arshi says that she is going to wait for a while before getting back to work. Arshi Khan Is Worried About Protesting Farmers Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

"I have recovered, but I'm waiting for some time to overcome the weakness caused by this virus, before going back to work. This is the time when everyone should keep their health as a priority and get vaccinated as soon as possible. Also, please don't hesitate to get tested if you have symptoms," she says.

