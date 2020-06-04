Asim Riaz's Latest Post Puts Lovers' Tiff Rumours To Rest, BB13 Hunk Shares A Glimpse of Music Video With Ladylove Himanshi Khurana (View Post)

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 pair Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana have been in the news since forever. It all started with Asim's growing feelings for the a;ready-engaged Punjabi beauty inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. However, fate had other plans for Himanshi as she soon parted ways with her boyfriend of 9 years and fiance and fell in love with Asim. And they have been going strong ever since. Lovers Tiff? Himanshi Khurana’s Multiple Cryptic Posts On Instagram Make Fans Wonder If She Is Upset With Beau Asim Riaz.

However, they have courted 'trouble in paradise' kinda rumours frequently. A few days back, Himanshi was spotted wearing a rock on her ring finger, sparking rumours of an engagement. And unfortunately, that was followed by news of more trouble in their relationship when Himanshi put up some IG stories. Bigg Boss 13 Fame Couple Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Approached For Nach Baliye 10, Confirms Latter.

However, Asim Riaz's latest post puts an end to all the rumours and speculation of AsiManshi going through a rough patch. Not only is the picture adorable, but it is also a revelation that yet another AsiManshi music video will be out soon.

Check Out The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram Something coming really soon with @desimusicfactory @iamhimanshikhurana @asimriaz77.official A post shared by Asim Riaz 👑 (@asimriaz77.official) on Jun 3, 2020 at 5:18am PDT

Asim and Himanshi have already done a sweet music video for Neha Kakkar titled Kalla Sohna Nai. And this here seems to be another music video that the pair had shot for pre-lockdown. While Asim is dressed in casuals and looking into Himanshi's beautiful eyes, the lady looks every bit the traditional Punjaban in a red salwar suit. Well, looks like we will have to wait for Asim and Himanshi to announce the release date of their next venture.