Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will finally complete one year of successfully being on air on August 30. And the precap of the anniversary episode of BALH2 has left fans shocked. The 10-second still reveals that Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor finally finds out the truth about Pihu’s parentage. The show, which captures the mature love story between two 30-something adults, brought back Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta to the big screen and has been loved and watched by many. There were many expectations for the anniversary episode, especially as fans waited eagerly for the lead pair to get back together. However, after weeks of build-up to a reconciliation of #RaYa (Ram and Priya) coming back together, the sneak peeks and spoiler videos show a very different side of the story! IGA Awards 2022: Nakuul Mehta Wins Best Actor for Television for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Ever since Priya was forced to lie about Pihu’s parentage to Ram, fans have been eagerly waiting for him to find out the truth. From the fact that Pihu has Ram’s eyes to their similarities in personalities, there were various hints that people hoped that Ram would pick up on. Even as his best friend Brinda (played by Aanchal Khurana) began to have some doubts and finally sent samples of Ram and Pihu’s DNA for testing, fans believed that the truth will finally come forward on the anniversary episode in a happy way. However, fans of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 should know by now that nothing goes according to plan. And the latest sneak peek is proof of that. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Spoiler Alert: Priya and Nandini To Have a Major Showdown in Sony TV’s Popular Show!

Watch the Sneak Peek Here!

Not only does Ram finally find out the truth from Eshaan — whom he has helped and trusted for the past five years — but by the looks of other leaked videos, he does not take the news very well either! After confessing his love for Priya and his desire to be with her and Pihu (irrespective of her parentage), this truth seems to have pushed #RaYa away, once again!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tejxran23 (@tejxran23)

In addition to this, Sony has also shared a longer spoiler video for an upcoming episode, which shows Priya finally vowing to get her Ram Kapoor back. Surrounded by everyone who actually loves Ram — his friends and Priya’s two sisters — this video shows that while hitting its one-year mark, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going back to its roots! A determined Priya Sood is set to make things right and win over Ram once again.

While all these sudden twists and turns have fans yearning for some peaceful #RaYa moments, the last video surely has people excited for some much-loved spat between them! And while we cannot know where the show is headed from here, one can only hope that it continues to be as endearing and entertaining as ever before!

