Subhaavi Choksey is currently a part of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She essays the character of Nandini Kapoor in the show. She has done a lot of unconventional roles in the past and with Nandini, she proves that she has a deft of talent and that she is an exceptional actress. In conversation with LatestLY, Shubhaavi spoke exclusively about her experience shooting for the show. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Actress Shubhaavi Choksey Aka Nandini Talks About Avoiding Social Media Façade; Shares, ‘I Have Been, Am and Will Be Comfortable With My Imperfections’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

How has your experience been shooting for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

In one word, excellent! The cast is a very warm, honest and encouraging one. Be it Nakuul (Mehta) or Disha (Parmar), they both are so involved when we shoot our scenes that it is a pleasure to work with them. This is the reason why my scenes with them genuinely turn out to be so natural. Infact even the rest of the cast is very sweet. Our director Deepak Chauhan is great fun to work with and definitely not to forget to mention our production team too, which is too cute and warm!! It’s been a great experience and I guess it will continue to be. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Checkout These BTS Moments of Ram, Priya and Pihu As the Show Completes a Year!

What is the X factor about your character that you like the most?

Nandini Kapoor is a chameleon. She changes her colours effortlessly. She is too shroud for anyone. She plans way ahead of time to win. The X factor about all these traits is that she is very subtle in her actions most of the time, which makes it more interesting for me as an actor.

You have been doing some very unconventional roles. Is it a conscious decision or are you offered off-beat roles?

I have done roles similar to each other yet with a different look each time and I have tried to incorporate something different that’s all. Initially when I started off with television it was not a conscious effort to do different kinds of roles but later on I guess I did develop into one.

What is the one thing about your character that you would like to change if given a chance?

Everything in real life, I detest people who are like this. But on screen nothing. The creative team has done and is doing a great deal for Nandini kapoor as a character in every aspect honestly.

How do you spend time on the sets during breaks?

There are many things. Most of the time I have lovely conversations with the co-actors, sometimes intellectual and sometimes utter crap and just laughing. I catch-up on my series, I listen to a lot of music and all genres, so at times I dance or read or purely meditate. My favourite pastime on set is taking a nap. Whenever I get an opportunity I’m off in my dreamland (laughs).

