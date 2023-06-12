Fans of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been thoroughly enjoying their incredible chemistry and rapport with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. The show, which replaced Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, is being loved and appreciated by people across social media for delving into a more modern and practical approach towards Ram & Priya’s Love Story. The writers and makers of the show have really offered a fresh and different approach to the previous tone of the show but continued to match the same pace of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. And that’s the reason that the lead pair is already heading towards their onscreen engagement.

While the show is merely 13 episodes in, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has already set the premise for Ram and Priya’s wedding. Instead of the circumstantial wedding of season 2, we have a more nuanced and professional contract wedding, and the lead pair has been winning hearts with their adorable and hilarious interactions discussing the clauses of the contract. Monday’s (June 12th) episode began with this discussion where Priya drew out a detailed plan to protect her assets and investments against the millionaire businessman - Ram Kapoor.

The show-makers have also curated an adorable trailer which takes this banter and discussion to another level and has been winning the hearts of BALH3 fans.

The show’s sneak peek showed another adorable moment shared between #RaYa, which is a callback to season 2’s storyline, where anytime Priya is in tears, Ram always has tissues ready for her.

In the coming week, the show is expected to follow the engagement ceremony of Ram and Priya, where Priya’s ex and the current bad boy of this show - Yuvraj Sharma (played by Akshit Sukhija), is already planning to leak their contract and thereby sabotage their plan. Fans sure are ready for an action-packed week filled with #RaYa moments and some typical twists and turns that make the show an ITV soap. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm IST.

