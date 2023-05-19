Fans of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar have been rejoicing this past week since the announcement that their favourite pair are back for another fresh season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The beloved actors who played Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in the second edition of the successful love saga - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, suddenly bid adieu to the show when a 20-year leap was introduced. This news left #RaYa fans devastated and also impacted Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s weekly rating. The show is therefore nearing its end, as loyal fans of the show had mixed reactions to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Finale Episode, the news of their beloved couple - Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s reunion on ITV has been news enough for fans to be excited again. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 First Promo Out! Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar Are Returning As Ram and Priya From May 25 (Watch Video).

However, there are far too many questions about the new show’s announcement. When will Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 air? Who is the supporting cast? What will the story be? And most importantly - Are they still Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood? Well, here’s everything we know so far!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Schedule

The biggest question that fans have is regarding the release date of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3. The show will be released on May 25, 2023. The time of the show will be Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

Disha Parmar did confirm the show’s shooting has begun today (May 16) as she posted an IG story highlighting “Day 1”, a tradition the duo followed through the second season of BALH. Disha Parmar Confirms Returning to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 in New Avatar!

The Story of Bade Achhe Hain 3

Speaking to various media outlets, Nakuul Mehta confirmed that Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will now be a replica of Season 1 or 2. Instead, he said that while the story will be different, it will have the heart of the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain franchise. Nakuul’s character can be presumed to be Ram Kapoor, keeping with the trend of the previous seasons. Nakuul and Disha did shoot promos and trailers of Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3, and Disha’s look was completely different from Priya Sood of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. We can expect a more modern and younger vibe to the show based on the trailer!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Show Timing

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 airs at 8 pm on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. Since the show is nearing its finale, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 will take place and air at 8 pm. Sony TV confirmed this with an adorable reel, highlighting how the fans’ constant ask to bring the lead couple back has led to this decision.

And while most things are under wraps about this show, one thing is for sure - the union of Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar and the revival of #RaYa is sure to leave fans saying - unhe #BadeAchheLagteHain.

