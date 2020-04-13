Balika Vadhu Returns to Colors: Here's the Telecast Time and Schedule for Avika Gor - Avinash Mukherjee's Social Drama (Watch Video)

Balika Vadhu Poster (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Colors' Balika Vadhu is one show that every cast member who was associated with, is proud of. After all, the show ran for 8 years and was also the first show on Indian television to complete 2000 episodes, a record that has since been broken. However, Balika Vadhu left a long-lasting impression on the viewers with its core topic being the struggles that a child bride faces. The show had two seasons- namely Balika Vadhu: Kacchi Umar Ke Pakke Rishte which showcases the journey of Anandi (Avika Gor) and Jagdish (Avinash Mukherjee) who are married off in childhood. The show's next season titled Balika Vadhu: Lamhe Pyaar Ke traces the journey of Anandi's daughter Nandini. Bigg Boss 13: Did Sidharth Shukla Talk About Balika Vadhu Co-Star Pratyusha Banerjee? Watch Video.

The much-acclaimed show will soon be back on Colors amid the on-going lockdown, which has forced the on-air TV shows to shut their shootings. Amongst the other Colors shows that have returned to re-air are Bigg Boss 13, Mahakaali: Anth Hi Aarambh Hai and Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush among others. Bigg Boss 13 To Be Telecast Once Again on Colors, To Take Over Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Time Slot (Deets Inside).

Here's When and Where You Can Watch Balika Vadhu

Colors announced the return of their most loved show on Instagram by sharing the promo. Balika Vadhu will air Monday to Friday beginning April 13, 2020 in the 6 pm slot.

Balika Vadhu catapulted Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee who played Anandi and Jagdish respectively, to instant stardom. The grown up role of Anandi was played by the then debutant, late Pratyusha Banerjee and television hunk Sidharth Shukla played her love interest, collector Shiv. Shashank Vyas played the grown-up Jagya. Again, the show made Pratyusha and Sidharth instant stars and their chemistry was also a huge hit with the masses. Well, for all those who haven't watched Balika Vadhu, a fine Indian television show, here's your chance.