While there are many shows which garner the interest of the audience, there are some soaps which manage to rule their hearts. BARC brings out the list of shows which have high TRP ratings every week and today, we present to you the top 12 shows which have managed to steal the limelight with the highest TRPs. Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Is an ‘Expression Queen’, Say Netizens As They Applaud Her Reaction on Paritosh Having an Extra Marital Affair! (View Posts).

Standing on top of the list is Anupamaa on Star Plus with the highest rating of 2.8. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in the leading roles. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Promo: Virat Doubts Sai’s Character, Asks Her Who Is Savi’s Father in Star Plus’ Popular Drama! (Watch Video).

Standing on the second position is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with a rating of 2.5. The Star Plus show features Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt in the leading roles.

Yeh Hai Chahatein, which is again a Star Plus product, has a rating of 2.0. The serial has Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi as the faces.

Star Plus show Imlie, which is progressing towards a leap has a TRP of 1.9. The daily soap stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in lead roles.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus which boasts of Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant as the prime cast has a TRP of 1.8.

Crowning the sixth position is Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The show features Shraddha Arya in the lead role and has a TRP of 1.8.

Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery which stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra stands on the seventh position with a TRP of 1.7 and giving the show company with the same TRP on the eighth is Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya which features Mugdha Chapekar, Krishna Kaul, Tina Ann Philip and Reyhna Malhotra in the lead roles.

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi which stars Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti stands on the ninth position along with Sony TV’s reality show Superstar Singer on the ninth and 10th position with a TRP of 1.7. Aanchal Sahu, Tanvi Dogra and Ankur Verma’s show Parineeti on Colors is placed on the 11th position at a TRP of 1.6 while stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi occupies the 12th slot at a TRP of 1.5.

