Here comes another exciting news from the desk of LatestLY! While our scribes have been scooting for news, our credible sources informed us of the latest update from the stables of Shashi Sumeet Productions. It was only recently that we reported that talented actor Harsh Chatrath and child actress Itika Kabra have been roped in to play significant roles in Barrister Babu 2. Barrister Babu 2: Harsh Chatrath And Itika Kabra Roped In For Popular Colors Show.

The show on Colors gained immense popularity for its unconventional storyline and intriguing plot. The sequel is touted to air on Colors’ Rishtey. Now, according to the latest information, actress Sharanpreet Kaur has come on board for the show. Though not many details are known about her role, she will be a pivotal part of the show contributing to significant plot twisters. Sharanpreet has earlier been seen in shows like Rajaa Betaa and Gud Se Meetha Ishq. Bigg Boss Marathi 4 Teaser Out! Controversial Reality Show To Go On Air Soon On Colors Marathi (Watch Video)

As for Harsh and Itika, Harsh is known for his stint in Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya while Itika is known for showcasing her talent in Star Plus show Imlie.

