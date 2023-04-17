After receiving acclaim in the past few days for its content and performances, the Netflix series Beef has now found itself on the other end of fan reactions. Unfortunately it has to do with one of the cast members whose old video has come back not only to haunt him but also the entirety of the show. Actor David Choe, who played the role of Isaac Cho in the show, is being accused of being a sexual assault after an old video of the actor is going viral where he is bragging about the same! Beef Star David Choe's Old Video Bragging About Alleged Rape of Masseuse Resurfaces Online – WATCH.

Shocked? Well, there are more shocking things ahead. The viral video clip is from a video podcast that David had co-hosted with Asa Akira in 2014. Interestingly, after the clip went viral, some of the Twitterati has been claiming that the platform has taken down the video, owing to 'copyright' issues.

A small portion of the said clip is still on Twitter, where the men in the video are seen laughing at David's story, while the sole woman is appalled about David's claims that he gets 'hard' only when it is a rape and calls him a rapist.

Watch the Videos (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Content):

Here's the transcript of the deleted video:

As per reports, the actor claimed that he was a bad storyteller and the whole incident he narrated was a joke, which didn't went down well with the netizens. They have gone on Twitter to share their disappointment with the main actors and showrunners of BeefBeef Series Review: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong Lead This Outstandingly Diabolical Revenge Tale Peppered With Black Humour.

Check Out the Twitter Reactions Below:

'Huge Disservice to the Community'

'Grotesque'

'Let's Talk Facts'

'Should Be Held Accountable'

At the time of writing this article, the makers of Beef haven't yet put out a statement in this matter. We will update you if and when there is any development in the story.

