After receiving acclaim in the past few days for its content and performances, the Netflix series Beef has now found itself on the other end of fan reactions. Unfortunately it has to do with one of the cast members whose old video has come back not only to haunt him but also the entirety of the show. Actor David Choe, who played the role of Isaac Cho in the show, is being accused of being a sexual assault after an old video of the actor is going viral where he is bragging about the same! Beef Star David Choe's Old Video Bragging About Alleged Rape of Masseuse Resurfaces Online – WATCH.

Shocked? Well, there are more shocking things ahead. The viral video clip is from a video podcast that David had co-hosted with Asa Akira in 2014. Interestingly, after the clip went viral, some of the Twitterati has been claiming that the platform has taken down the video, owing to 'copyright' issues.

David Choe wrote to Twitter to get the video I posted of him talking about the woman he says he raped taken down on copyright grounds. He claims his *nonprofit* owns the copyright to the video of him talking about the alleged rape. pic.twitter.com/6IaSXTOeQ1 — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) April 16, 2023

A small portion of the said clip is still on Twitter, where the men in the video are seen laughing at David's story, while the sole woman is appalled about David's claims that he gets 'hard' only when it is a rape and calls him a rapist.

Watch the Videos (Trigger Warning: Disturbing Content):

The sound on my first TikTok ever was removed due to a community guideline violation. It’s merited given @davidchoe’s description of this brutal sexual assault. Waiting to hear why @aliwong and @steveyeun made a decision to give Choe this platform. Silence really speaks volumes. pic.twitter.com/qT6f0cb3AA — Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) April 14, 2023

Graffiti artist David Choe of the new show Beef, who called himself a “successful rapist” on the podcast he cohosted with Asa Akira, DVDASA, in 2014. When confronted about this he excused himself as a "bad story teller". pic.twitter.com/Z57ERyFe9D — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) April 15, 2023

Here's the transcript of the deleted video:

The words aren't copyrighted... He says it was a "joke," I'm wondering where the punchline is? (TW for explicit description of sexual assault. Context is that he was receiving a massage.) pic.twitter.com/GqUE8qY2Yp — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) April 17, 2023

As per reports, the actor claimed that he was a bad storyteller and the whole incident he narrated was a joke, which didn't went down well with the netizens. They have gone on Twitter to share their disappointment with the main actors and showrunners of Beef. Beef Series Review: Steven Yeun, Ali Wong Lead This Outstandingly Diabolical Revenge Tale Peppered With Black Humour.

Check Out the Twitter Reactions Below:

so steven yeun is friends with a rapist and a pedo he's friends with david choe who raped a black woman and he praised bobby lee who admitted to sex with a 12 year old prostitute in mexico here's david choe and steven yeun on bobby lee's podcast tigerbelly praising david lee pic.twitter.com/swrST5KYJf — Tara (@sunnexsplendor) April 16, 2023

'Huge Disservice to the Community'

Next semester I’ll be teaching Asian American literature. I was going to assign #BEEFNetflix. Not anymore. Those responsible for hiring David Choe did a huge disservice to the community, to survivors, to themselves. We can do better. We must! — Dr. Seo-Young Chu (주서영) she/her (@seoyoung_chu) April 16, 2023

'Grotesque'

Shit. Beef deserves better than to be tanked by David Choe’s history of rape normalization. But what he boasted about was grotesque, and if he did it—he claims now he didn’t—it was criminal. And the actions that have been taken since then to stonewall have only made things worse. — Jeff Yang 🫶 (@originalspin) April 17, 2023

'Let's Talk Facts'

Let’s talk facts. David Choe admitted on video to raping someone, then claimed he was being satirical. Steven Yuen and Ali Wong, his friends, hired him for BEEF. Now Choe is claiming copyright to have the video taken down and has Wong privated her account. So, if 2+2 is 4… pic.twitter.com/xJlpZg50dH — Keshav Kant (@MxKantEven) April 17, 2023

'Should Be Held Accountable'

The only #BEEF we should be concerned about is the Internet vs David Choe & Bobby Lee. These two plus other Sexual Abusers/Rapist should be held accountable. Hollywood turned #MeToo into a fucking joke. They never cared for women, especially BIPOC + LGBTQ. pic.twitter.com/0j4ZT5QEBo — ASHA OLAMINA is SICK & TIRED (@AOlamina47) April 17, 2023

At the time of writing this article, the makers of Beef haven't yet put out a statement in this matter. We will update you if and when there is any development in the story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 17, 2023 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).