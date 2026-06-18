Before Amit Bhatt Became TMKOC's Bapuji, THIS Popular Actor Was the First Choice for Beloved Character – Can You Guess Who?

Actor Amit Bhatt, widely known for his performance as Champaklal Gada in the long-running television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), recently opened up about his journey on the show. Despite playing the elderly patriarch, or "Bapuji," Bhatt accepted the role when he was only 35 years old, making him younger than his on-screen son, Jethalal, played by Dilip Joshi. In a recent retrospective on his career, Bhatt detailed how he bagged the iconic character and highlighted his close real-life professional relationship with Joshi. ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Actress Nehal Vadoliya Alleges Divorced Rajasthan Royals Cricketer Called Her ‘Hot’ in DMs (Watch Video).

Did You Know Dilip Joshi Was Offered Both Jethalal and Bapuji’s Roles in ‘TMKOC’?

The groundwork for Bhatt's casting was laid when the show's producer, Asit Kumarr Modi, first conceptualised adapting Taarak Mehta’s humorous column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma. Modi initially approached Dilip Joshi, giving him the unique opportunity to choose between playing the son, Jethalal, or the father, Champaklal.

"Dilip bhai felt that he would be better suited to playing Jethalal and decided to focus on that role," Bhatt shared. After Joshi committed to Jethalal, the production team struggled to find the right fit for Champaklal despite conducting numerous auditions.

Amit Bhatt on playing Bapuji's role in ‘TMKOC’

Recognising the unresolved casting vacancy, Joshi suggested Bhatt's name to the producer. The two actors shared a professional history, having previously worked together in Gujarati theatre, the television show F.I.R., and a feature film directed by Umesh Shukla.

Modi met with Bhatt later that same evening. "He looked at me for a while and then asked, 'Will you do this role? It is the role of an elderly man,'" Bhatt recalled. "I immediately said, 'Yes, of course I will. Why not? It's a challenging role for me.'"

Bhatt's extensive 15-year background in theatre prepared him for the age gap. He had previously portrayed a single character across four distinct stages of life: ages 20, 35, 45, and 65, which eliminated any hesitation about playing an older man at age 35.

To fully commit to the visual authenticity of the character, Bhatt made significant physical adjustments. After finding that a custom hair wig looked artificial on camera and became highly uncomfortable during 12-hour outdoor shoots, he decided to shave his head without informing his family. During the first two years of production, before the character regularly wore a side cap, Bhatt shaved his head 283 times to maintain the bald look.

Amit Bhatt on His Bond With Dilip Joshi

The established off-screen comfort between Bhatt and Joshi quickly translated into a distinct dynamic on television. When offered other potential roles on the show that aligned closer to his actual age, Bhatt purposefully chose Champaklal to remain integrated within the central family unit.

"I already shared a good bond with Dilip bhai, and there was a natural chemistry between us," Bhatt explained. "Had I chosen another character, I would have been away from the family setup, and I didn't find that as exciting."

Discussing their on-screen interactions, where Champaklal frequently reprimands Jethalal for his lazy habits and lack of punctuality, Bhatt noted that the dynamic is rooted in affection. "Bapuji believes Jethalal should be disciplined, punctual, and take care of his health. That's why he keeps scolding him... After all, you usually scold the people you care about the most." Is Amit Bhatt Aka Bapuji Leaving ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’? ‘TMKOC’ Fans in Unrest After Emotional Promo.

Bhatt added that he shares a strict discipline and punctuality in his personal life, estimating himself to be "about 70 percent like Champaklal" when the cameras stop rolling.

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