British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who plays Dr Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has explained he did not appear in the first season of WandaVision because he was busy with his production company. "I wasn't in 'WandaVision', I'd been quite busy," he said on the show "Jake's Takes" on YouTube, reports screenrant.com. WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Didn’t Know About Marvel’s Multiverse for a Long Time.

For the uninitiated, ever since it was announced at the San Diego Comic Con that the events from "WandaVision" to connect to the sequel, "Dr Strange In The Multiverse of Madness", it was believed that Cumberbatch would make a brief appearance on the nine-epiosde show that concluded recently. "I'm sorry to disappoint you. I don't know, yeah. I mean, that would've been fun I guess. It would've let into (Elizabeth Olsen's) involvement with (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness") but, ah hell, you know. That's all to come," Cumberbatch said on the show. WandaVision: From X-Men to Mephisto, 5 Fan-Theories That Ultimately Proved False By the End of Marvel’s Disney+ Series.

The 44-year-old actor also added that he has been shooting for the sequel to "Dr. Strange" since Christmas last year. "We're in the middle of it now, we've been filming since before Christmas, and it's very exciting," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2021 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).