Shilpa Shinde might be making a comeback on television after a hiatus with Sunil Grover's comedy show Gangs of Filmistan. However, it's her iconic character as Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai! which made her a household name. Right from Shinde's expressions to her comic timings, fans used to adore the actress' acting prowess. But it was in 2016 when Shilpa said goodbye to the show and it was Shubhangi Atre who took her spot. Recently, Saumya Tandon who is known to play the role of Anita aka Gori Mem on the show also bid adieu to BGPH. Now, Shilpa Shinde in her latest interview talked about Tandon's exit and more. Saumya Tandon Gets a Beautiful Farewell From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Cast (Watch Video).

In a conversation with Times Of India, Shilpa Shinde reacted to the news of Saumya Tandon quitting the show and said that she never was never close to her. “I never had any close bond with Saumya, in fact, I didn’t bond well with my co-actors in the show, except that it was different in case of Asifji (Asif Sheikh) with whom I had shared a great camaraderie. I was quite close to him and shared a great bond. Although now I am not in touch with him,” said Shilpa to the portal. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Shefali Jariwala Not Replacing Saumya Tandon on the Comedy Show (Deets Inside).

Well, known to speak her mind, that is what can be expected from Shinde for sure. The TV actress also spilt beans about her new comedy show and expressed her joy to work with Sunil Grover. “You don’t have to take an extra load to perform when you have a co-actor like Sunil Grover with you. His comic timing is perfect. And no matter he steals the limelight, at the end of the day, we both are performing for our fans," she added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).