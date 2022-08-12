EPIC, the flagship channel from the house of IN10 Media Network, is happy to announce the launch of a notable show – Bharat Ratna – The Jewels of India – on India’s 75th Independence Day. Keeping true to the channel's promise of bringing inspiring and untold stories from India, the show will highlight the life, struggles, and achievements of the 48 eminent personalities that have been awarded the highest civilian honour by the country, over the years. Filamchi Bhojpuri Celebrates 75th Independence Day With 75 Hours of Non-Stop Entertainment!

Bharat Ratna was instituted on 2 January 1954 and is conferred in recognition of "exceptional service/performance of the highest order", without distinction of race, occupation, position, or gender.

As the government commemorates the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by celebrating the glorious history of its people, culture, and achievements, EPIC will take this thought forward in its unique style by celebrating the lives of these recipients.

The 48 episodes will exhibit the hidden, unknown, and loved stories from the lives of these legendary personalities like Sardar Patel, CV Raman, Pt. Ravi Shankar, JRD Tata, Sachin Tendulkar, and many more have contributed to the country achieving great heights.

On the new show, Aditya Pittie, managing director of IN10 Media Network said, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India. For us, there was no better way to mark and celebrate the occasion than to acknowledge our Bharat Ratnas. We believe it is only befitting their accomplishments that this show is premiered on an occasion that is as cherished as the life's work of these extraordinary individuals who have made India and Indians proud."

He added, “As we air the show, we hope that the youth gets inspired by these men and women deserving of emulation and have contributed to the building of modern India.”

The show will premiere on the channel on August 15, 2022 at 9:00 pm and will also be available on the channel’s YouTube handle and OTT platform, EPIC ON.

