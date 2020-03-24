Bhula Dunga Music Video Out: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's Chemistry Is Electrifying, Song Showcases SidNaaz Moments and We Love It (Watch Video)

Bhula Dena Song Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bigg Boss 13 gave us quite a few examples of what 'rock solid' bonds are, in Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana among others, even though the latters' friendship soon blossomed into a beautiful love story. However, it wasn’t just friendship for SidNaaz, as it ultimately turned out to be. When at a point we all felt that the pair had feelings for each other, Sidharth denied feeling anything more than friendship for Shehnaaz while the latter admitted to having feelings for the Dil Se Dil Tak hunk but also that it was one-sided. Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Recreate Their Sizzling Chemistry As They Groove on 'Ve Maahi' (Watch Video).

However, after the pair’s first music video "Bhula Dunga" was announced, it seemed like the sone is SidNaaz's real-life story in reverse. From what the title of this Darshan Raval crooned number suggests, it looks like its Sid who harbours feelings for Gill and it will be the tale of unrequited love. And guess what, we are absolutely right. Bhula Dunga First Look: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Feature On An Intense Poster (View Pic).

The video dropped a few minutes ago on YouTube and opens with Shehnaaz Gill breaking up with Sidharth Shukla, leaving the hunk extremely heartbroken. Soon after, we see Sid reminiscing some of his intense as well as light-hearted moments with his lover, but also promising himself that his punishment for Gill breaking his heart, will be him forgetting her forever.

Watch The Video Below:

The song's SidNaaz moments transported us back to the pair's good ol' days in the Bigg Boss 13 house. While the song is a heartbreak melody, the treated come in the form of Darshan Raval’s melodious awaaz, combined with the electric chemistry that SidNaaz shares in the video. In the song, Sidharth can be seen making good on his promise and rejecting Shehnaaz when she comes back to him. Has Sidharth Shukla Friendzoned Shehnaaz Gill? Here’s What the Bigg Boss 13 Winner Said (Deets Inside).

Well, the irony here is that IRL (in real life), Gill, who went on to do her version of Swayamvar on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after Bigg Boss 13 ended, her feeling for Shukla came in the way of her making a choice from amongst her suitors. In fact, at the show's finale, when Gill was asked to choose a guy, she refused and stated she never managed to make a connection with any and was asked to walk out pof the show. However, it looks like despite the personal roadblocks, SidNaaz are as professional as they can get and only wish to entertain their fans. Well, we aren't complaining.