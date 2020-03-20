Bigg Boss 13: After Paras Chhabra, Arhaan Khan's Stylist Accuses Him of Not Returning Shoes, Khan Says She Wants Publicity

Arhaan Khan (Photo Credits: Instaram)

Actor Paras Chhabra has been making it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons these days. While his controversy with ex girl-friend Akanksha Puri refuses to die down, Paras' stylists accused him of not paying them for styling and also of damaging their products. However, Paras lashed out at them soon. And now, another Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Rashami Desai's ex-boyfriend Arhaan Khan, has been dragged into the muck by his stylist Akansha Aggarwal for not returning the stuff she sent him while he was inside the controversial reality show. Sidharth Shukla Says He Felt Sorry For Rashami Desai After Her Break Up With Arhaan Khan (Deets Inside).

Narrating her woe, Akansha was quoted in SpotboyE as saying, "I have styled Arhaan Khan for Bigg Boss Season 13. I was on collaboration terms with him. But he has not returned the outfits, shoes, accessories and covered my expenses. I got this project in October 2019 and since then I was styling him for Bigg Boss Season 13. And now, whenever I ask him for the outfits, he is making excuses like my bag is inside the Bigg Boss house which is the biggest lie as confirmed by a concerned person from the show. It’s been two months since he is out from the show but he is neither answering my calls, nor responding to my text messages. We, as a stylist put our image and reputation on table to get clothes from designers for these celebrities but such people have no respect and responsibility. I am in this industry since 4 years and worked with many celebrities but have not faced such kind of issues with any other celebrity till date."

However, Arhaan Khan completely denied that Akansha was his stylist. He revealed to the portal that she was his main stylist Rohit Roy's assistant and that she sent him clothes inside the house during Rohit's absence from the country. "Not Akansha but Rohit Roy was my stylist. She was assisting him and as he was travelling she was sending me clothes inside. Talking about her stuff being missing, so what exactly happened was kai kapde Bigg Boss ke ghar se hi wapas nahi aaye. Whenever I used to coordinate with Meghna from production house who used to look after all this, I was told that clothes will be sent but were never sent back. Even when my eviction happened, it was a sudden one, so I didn't get time to pack my stuff," Arhaan said. Bigg Boss 13 Day 86 Highlights: Enemies Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla Dance Together, Arhaan Khan Evicted, Shehnaaz Gill Cries Once Again and More!.

He continued, "When first time I came out I had some 4-5 brooches which other contestants took from me and placed on their mikes if you all have seen in the episodes. After which Bigg Boss asked them to remove it as it was creating hustle in audio. They were very normal brooches so I don't think that accessories are such a big deal. Still, I asked them to return it so that I can give them back but it never came to me. Then task happened where housemates were asked to steal the stuff and keep in sandookh as I was not inside they stole a lot of stuff, including my personal perfume and all. Apparently vo saari chize bhi mere pass nahi aayi hai abtak wahan se. So, I don't think I should be blamed for not returning things when it has not even come back to me." Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Evicted Sidharth Shukla Joins Paras Chhabra In The Secret Room, Arhaan Khan Talks Crap About Rashami Desai, Says 'Woh Road Par Aa Gayi Thi' (Watch Video).

The Badho Bahu actor also refuted Akansha's claims that he was avoiding her calls. Clarifying that his team was in touch with the stylist, Khan revealed, "That's an absolute lie as my staff is in touch with her constantly and we are figuring out how to get the stuff back from Endemol team. I don't know what made her to come up with these allegations, probably the recent article on Paras has provoked her to do this and get some limelight. I don't think there is so much stuff that one has to go and do all this."

Making light of the situation, Arhaan also went on to say, "Maximum number of clothes were sent by my stylist who is in Jaipur and his stuff also got lost in this process but he has understood the situation and not created a scene like her." Well, classic case of he says, she says!!