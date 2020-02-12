Bigg Boss 13 Day 137 Preview: Sidharth Shukla Reveals About His Past With Rashami Desai and Shehnaaz Gill Gives a Befitting Reply to the SidNaaz Question (Watch Video)

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai,Shehnaaz Gill (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tuesday’s episode of Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most crucial ones as it saw the iconic TV host, Rajat Sharma grilling a few inmates. From Rashami Desai tackling twisted questions with regards to Sidharth Shukla and Arhaan Khan, Paras Chhabra claiming to end his relationship with Akanksha Puri to Asim Riaz agreeing that he is aggressive on the show, what a hit episode it was. Moving on and talking about what will happen on Wednesday's (Feb 12) episode, well, going by the precap, seems like a storm is on its way. As the other set of contestants will be interrogated by Rajatji. Bigg Boss 13 Day 136 Highlights: Rashami Desai Says She Wants to End Her Relationship With Arhaan Khan Once Out of the Show.

First things first, Sidharth Shukla will be asked about how the whole enmity with Rashami Desai started. To which without mincing words, the actor puts his point and tells that in an old article it was Rashami who said ill about his behaviour on the sets, which was never the case. Ahead Sid is also questioned about his fondness for Shehnaaz Gill, to which he jokingly answers she's just a close friend. After Shukla, we see Shehnaaz getting interrogated in Aap Ki Adalat. One of the questions Sana answers is related to SidNaaz. To which she answers that the litmus test of this relationship will be outside the house. Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s Back Pain Knocks Her Down, Will She Make It to the Grand Finale for Rashami Desai?

Check Out The Preview Below:

Also, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen on the show and seems like he is all set to take one contestant away via the Bhoot way. In short, its mid-week elimination. Meanwhile, in the upcoming epiosde, fans will see Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Arti and Mahira been asked questions by Rajat Sharma. All in all, it will be interesting to see how these bunch of contestants will tackle the questions by the host. Stay tuned!