Bigg Boss 13 Finale: 7 Hot Pics of Asim Riaz That Will Set Your Mood On Fire!

Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Asim Riaz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The much awaited day has finally come, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13. After all the drama, ugly fights, mushy love angle, friendships, and much more, the 13th season of this controversial reality TV show, hosted by Salman Khan, will air its last episode tonight (February 15). Asim Riaz, a model and actor from Kashmir, is undoubtedly one of the hottest male contestants of this season. His well-sculpted body has been the talk of the town, and if you haven't seen his Instagram profile, you must take a tour. Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Follows Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz on Twitter (See Pic).

Asim Riaz was not a popular name before he stepped into the Bigg Boss' house unlike other contestants. But this handsome hunk won audiences hearts with his charm. Well, before the grand finale, here we share with you a few seductive pictures of Asim Riaz. Ready, steady, go! Bigg Boss 13 Preview: Asim Riaz Takes Off His Shirt For Fans As He Watches His Journey (Watch Video).

The Well-Sculpted Body

View this post on Instagram shot by super @sayansurroy A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

Ain't That A Super Hot Pic?

View this post on Instagram shot by super @sayansurroy @tfm360india #modelife#testshoot#newpics#body #bluedenims#sixpack #fashion#men#malemodel#highfashion#editorialphotography#mumbai#india#Asimriaz A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:05am PST

Asim Riaz Can Drive You Crazy

Ahem, Ahem!

What Do You Gotta Say?

Drool...Worthy

The Fittest And The Hottest

Well, this is how Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Raiz's social media presence looks like. Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Shehnaaz Gill are the finalists of Bigg Boss 13. Can you guess who will win the prestigious trophy and the cash prize? Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from the world of entertainment!